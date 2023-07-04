Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:YVR Stock Is Going Next

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) is -9.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $0.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YVR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is 0.28% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -30.08% off its SMA200. YVR registered -58.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.27.

The stock witnessed a 5.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.21%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $3.20M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.80% and -71.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.60% this year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.31M, and float is at 15.05M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.