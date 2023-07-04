Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Is Down -6.36% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE: MMI) is -6.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.49 and a high of $41.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -61.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -61.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.26, the stock is 0.77% and 5.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -4.48% off its SMA200. MMI registered -12.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.47%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.84 and Fwd P/E is 16.72. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -22.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.20M, and float is at 38.03M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parker John David,the company’sEVP & COO – Eastern Division. SEC filings show that Parker John David sold 4,974 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $30.96 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5932.0 shares.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Nadji Hessam (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $35.25 per share for $19846.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Nadji Hessam (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,428 shares at an average price of $35.03 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 157,133 shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI).

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) that is trading -12.51% down over the past 12 months and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is -11.09% lower over the same period. RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) is -20.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.