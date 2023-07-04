Materialise NV (MTLS) down -2.27% since start of the year

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) is -2.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $14.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTLS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $12.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.7% off the consensus price target high of $15.01 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.1% higher than the price target low of $10.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is -2.57% and -2.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -7.50% off its SMA200. MTLS registered -36.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.80.

The stock witnessed a -10.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.61%, and is 3.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Materialise NV (MTLS) has around 2433 employees, a market worth around $507.40M and $267.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 318.52 and Fwd P/E is 53.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.81% and -42.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Materialise NV (MTLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Materialise NV (MTLS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Materialise NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.50% this year.

Materialise NV (MTLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.07M, and float is at 56.74M with Short Float at 0.54%.

Materialise NV (MTLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) that is trading -0.78% down over the past 12 months. SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) is 70.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.