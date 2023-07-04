Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Is Up 16.84% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) is 16.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.46 and a high of $85.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMSI stock was last observed hovering at around $83.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13%.

Currently trading at $82.51, the stock is -0.91% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 15.13% off its SMA200. MMSI registered 52.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.84.

The stock witnessed a -0.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.58%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) has around 6846 employees, a market worth around $4.68B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.40 and Fwd P/E is 25.68. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.52% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.35M, and float is at 55.62M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Neil,the company’sCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Peterson Neil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $68.75 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that LAMPROPOULOS FRED P (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 24,977 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $68.26 per share for $1.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the MMSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Voigt Michel James (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $68.31 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 515 shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI).

Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -46.67% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -8.05% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 43.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.