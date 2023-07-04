Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is -23.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.25 and a high of $51.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEI stock was last observed hovering at around $33.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $33.78, the stock is -12.38% and -16.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -21.28% off its SMA200. MEI registered -8.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.02%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.94. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.74% and -34.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.40% this year.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.62M, and float is at 34.47M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUDA DONALD W,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DUDA DONALD W sold 7,246 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $47.17 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.17 million shares.

Methode Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that SKATOFF LAWRENCE B (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $46.90 per share for $93800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39435.0 shares of the MEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, DUDA DONALD W (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,004 shares at an average price of $47.02 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,165,055 shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI).

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 14.16% up over the past 12 months and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) that is 293.55% higher over the same period. RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) is -35.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.