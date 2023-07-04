Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.99 and a high of $323.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUSA stock was last observed hovering at around $311.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $292.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.72% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -29.42% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $310.61, the stock is 6.68% and 9.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89657.0 and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 12.24% off its SMA200. MUSA registered 33.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.74.

The stock witnessed a 10.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.37%, and is 6.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $23.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.58 and Fwd P/E is 14.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.47% and -3.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.90%).

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.74M, and float is at 20.61M with Short Float at 10.49%.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHUMLEY ROBERT J,the company’sSVP, Chief Digital Officer. SEC filings show that CHUMLEY ROBERT J sold 1,075 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $277.72 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6661.0 shares.

Murphy USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Phillips Jeanne Linder (Director) sold a total of 550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $283.97 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2874.0 shares of the MUSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, CHUMLEY ROBERT J (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) disposed off 3 shares at an average price of $292.75 for $878.0. The insider now directly holds 7,736 shares of Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA).

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 10.33% up over the past 12 months and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) that is 8.04% higher over the same period. Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) is 32.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.