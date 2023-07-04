Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is 60.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.92 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $23.22, the stock is 0.73% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 14.79% off its SMA200. MYGN registered 27.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.66.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.04%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $694.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 351.82. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.81% and -17.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -342.40% this year.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.30M, and float is at 79.43M with Short Float at 5.14%.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K sold 8,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $23.01 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40493.0 shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Lambert Nicole (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,433 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $23.48 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the MYGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Riggsbee Richard Bryan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $22.55 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 337,885 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -0.73% lower over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 2.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.