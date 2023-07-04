NBHC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Now

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is -29.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.48 and a high of $50.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBHC stock was last observed hovering at around $29.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6%.

Currently trading at $29.64, the stock is -6.46% and -4.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89047.0 and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -22.31% off its SMA200. NBHC registered -22.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.11%.

The stock witnessed a -3.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.42%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) has around 1255 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $348.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.93% and -40.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.70% this year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.79M, and float is at 37.01M with Short Float at 1.96%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANEY G. TIMOTHY,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $43.38 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

National Bank Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that LANEY G. TIMOTHY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $42.89 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the NBHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, LANEY G. TIMOTHY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $47.52 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 235,023 shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC).

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) that is 71.24% higher over the past 12 months. Citigroup Inc. (C) is 1.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.