nLIGHT Inc. (LASR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LASR Stock Is Going Next

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) is 53.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.22 and a high of $15.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LASR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -41.73% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.59, the stock is 4.60% and 20.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 38.28% off its SMA200. LASR registered 52.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.40.

The stock witnessed a 11.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.14%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $704.51M and $231.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.66% and -2.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nLIGHT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.50% this year.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.71M, and float is at 43.79M with Short Float at 2.01%.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nias James,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Nias James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $14.76 per share for a total of $14760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48124.0 shares.

nLIGHT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Nias James (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $10.54 per share for $10276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43303.0 shares of the LASR stock.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) that is trading 42.76% up over the past 12 months and Coherent Corp. (COHR) that is -0.67% lower over the same period.