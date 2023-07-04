Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is -7.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.75 and a high of $54.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.93% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.31% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.96, the stock is 2.41% and -1.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87120.0 and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -6.08% off its SMA200. NWN registered -17.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.57%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has around 1149 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.40 and Fwd P/E is 15.78. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.29% and -19.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Natural Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.61M, and float is at 34.80M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber David A.,the company’sVP, Gas Supply. SEC filings show that Weber David A. sold 920 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $44.38 per share for a total of $40825.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186.0 shares.

Northwest Natural Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that ANDERSON DAVID HUGO (President & CEO) sold a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $49.73 per share for $36.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the NWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, ANDERSON DAVID HUGO (President & CEO) disposed off 1 shares at an average price of $48.73 for $37.0. The insider now directly holds 125,675 shares of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN).