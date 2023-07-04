Novanta Inc. (NOVT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NOVT Stock Is Going Next

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) is 32.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $111.02 and a high of $187.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOVT stock was last observed hovering at around $184.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.42% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.59% off the consensus price target high of $167.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -11.6% lower than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.68, the stock is 4.66% and 8.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 19.48% off its SMA200. NOVT registered 48.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.94%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $6.28B and $875.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.91 and Fwd P/E is 49.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.84% and -4.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novanta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.60% this year.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.81M, and float is at 35.38M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Novanta Inc. (NOVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Brian S,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Young Brian S sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $170.93 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33539.0 shares.

Novanta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Glastra Matthijs (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $165.71 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80254.0 shares of the NOVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Glastra Matthijs (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $155.01 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 87,254 shares of Novanta Inc. (NOVT).

Novanta Inc. (NOVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cognex Corporation (CGNX) that is trading 31.67% up over the past 12 months and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is 1.25% higher over the same period. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is -0.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.