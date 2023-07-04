Omnicell Inc. (OMCL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:OMCL Stock Is Going Next

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) is 44.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.11 and a high of $118.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMCL stock was last observed hovering at around $73.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71%.

Currently trading at $72.96, the stock is 0.91% and 5.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 16.24% off its SMA200. OMCL registered -35.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.83.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.36%, and is 4.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has around 4230 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.27. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.23% and -38.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.40% this year.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.89M, and float is at 44.02M with Short Float at 6.91%.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE,the company’sEVP, EXECUTIVE ADVISOR. SEC filings show that MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE sold 7,951 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $73.14 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14876.0 shares.

Omnicell Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that LIPPS RANDALL A (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $73.76 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the OMCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Bauer Joanne B (Director) disposed off 13,115 shares at an average price of $54.24 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 28,096 shares of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL).

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -22.56% down over the past 12 months and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is 34.43% higher over the same period. Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is 80.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.