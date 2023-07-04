Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is -31.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.85 and a high of $12.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTVE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is 2.95% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87907.0 and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -19.26% off its SMA200. PTVE registered -22.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.76.

The stock witnessed a 12.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.12%, and is 1.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $6.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.14% and -37.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 918.60% this year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.40M, and float is at 39.07M with Short Float at 5.00%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 20 times.