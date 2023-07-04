Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -4.22% Upside

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is 141.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $47.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PKST stock was last observed hovering at around $27.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -17.25% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.14, the stock is -9.57% and 8.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90925.0 and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 8.44% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.30.

The stock witnessed a 14.67% in the last 1 month, and is -6.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $367.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 251.75% and -40.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.95M, and float is at 27.30M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times.