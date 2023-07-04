Personalis Inc. (PSNL) – The 62.8% Upside Potential Remains

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) is -6.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $5.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 62.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is -11.81% and -12.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -27.82% off its SMA200. PSNL registered -46.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.61%, and is -5.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $87.98M and $68.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.51% and -66.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.40%).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Personalis Inc. (PSNL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Personalis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.80% this year.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.74M, and float is at 44.99M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Personalis Inc. (PSNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tachibana Aaron,the company’sCFO and COO. SEC filings show that Tachibana Aaron sold 6,904 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $14291.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Personalis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Chen Richard (Chief Medical Officer and EVP) sold a total of 4,817 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $2.07 per share for $9971.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PSNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Moore Stephen Michael (General Counsel) disposed off 1,509 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $3124.0. The insider now directly holds 80,118 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -37.94% lower over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 2.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.