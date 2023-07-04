Polished.com Inc. (POL): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:POL Stock Is Going Next

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) is -19.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -1.07% and -4.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -19.17% off its SMA200. POL registered -61.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.59%, and is 11.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $48.93M and $501.37M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.64 and Fwd P/E is 46.50. Distance from 52-week low is 13.14% and -70.29% from its 52-week high.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polished.com Inc. (POL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polished.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.23M, and float is at 98.31M with Short Float at 6.23%.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Polished.com Inc. (POL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.