Positives for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) as stock gains in recent trading

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) is 54.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $4.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAIC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.45% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.45% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.54, the stock is 4.21% and 33.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 49.04% off its SMA200. AAIC registered 39.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.48%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.74%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $126.21M and $54.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.08 and Fwd P/E is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.45% and -2.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.50% this year.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 27.26M with Short Float at 0.15%.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is -17.33% lower over the past 12 months.