Positives for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) as stock gains in recent trading

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) is -13.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.10 and a high of $35.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRQ stock was last observed hovering at around $23.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.84% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.7% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.39, the stock is -1.73% and -5.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81428.0 and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -9.88% off its SMA200. DRQ registered -9.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.42.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.47%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) has around 1356 employees, a market worth around $788.24M and $369.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.39 and Fwd P/E is 46.87. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.46% and -34.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dril-Quip Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.40% this year.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.13M, and float is at 33.10M with Short Float at 4.91%.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bird Jeffrey J.,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Bird Jeffrey J. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $29.98 per share for a total of $74950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Dril-Quip Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that McClure Kyle (Vice President and CFO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $29.97 per share for $74925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60345.0 shares of the DRQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Webster James C. (VP – Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $29.98 for $59960.0. The insider now directly holds 56,795 shares of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ).

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading -20.36% down over the past 12 months and Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is 40.22% higher over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 37.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.