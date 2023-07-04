Positives for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) as stock gains in recent trading

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) is 0.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.12 and a high of $56.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HEES stock was last observed hovering at around $45.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.06% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.98% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.60, the stock is 5.36% and 15.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84247.0 and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 9.53% off its SMA200. HEES registered 57.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.29.

The stock witnessed a 25.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) has around 2375 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.56. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.58% and -19.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.00% this year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.02M, and float is at 31.72M with Short Float at 2.19%.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Engquist John McDowell,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Engquist John McDowell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $55.73 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48943.0 shares.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Bagley Gary W (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $54.31 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62384.0 shares of the HEES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Bagley Gary W (Director) disposed off 8,042 shares at an average price of $41.41 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 70,517 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES).

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -30.96% down over the past 12 months and United Rentals Inc. (URI) that is 84.43% higher over the same period. MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is -32.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.