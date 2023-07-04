Positives for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) as stock gains in recent trading

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) is -19.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $5.38, the stock is -2.51% and -10.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -6.02% off its SMA200. MGNX registered 82.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.97%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $337.16M and $165.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.88% and -31.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-85.50%).

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.20% this year.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.81M, and float is at 59.88M with Short Float at 7.10%.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peters Jeffrey Stuart,the company’sSenior VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Peters Jeffrey Stuart sold 5,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.03 per share for a total of $32393.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MacroGenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $5.07 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.58 million shares of the MGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $5.30 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 9,079,963 shares of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 42.55% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -15.95% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -30.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.