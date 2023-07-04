Positives for MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) as stock gains in recent trading

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is 30.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $0.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MIND stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -3.75% and 6.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80280.0 and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 7.89% off its SMA200. MIND registered -32.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.94.

The stock witnessed a -4.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.14%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.02% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $8.02M and $38.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.23. Profit margin for the company is -49.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.54% and -38.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.90%).

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MIND Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.79M, and float is at 12.82M with Short Float at 1.65%.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLUM PETER H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BLUM PETER H bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $7.12 per share for a total of $56960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21696.0 shares.

MIND Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that BLUM PETER H (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $7.27 per share for $72700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13696.0 shares of the MIND stock.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) that is trading -0.74% down over the past 12 months and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is -30.96% lower over the same period.