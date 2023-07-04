Positives for PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) as stock gains in recent trading

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) is 60.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.16 and a high of $45.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDFS stock was last observed hovering at around $45.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.72% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.39% lower than the price target low of $42.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.64, the stock is 3.70% and 12.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78635.0 and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 35.77% off its SMA200. PDFS registered 112.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $159.24.

The stock witnessed a 6.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.64%, and is 6.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) has around 458 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $155.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1690.37 and Fwd P/E is 48.97. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.45% and -0.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDF Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.10% this year.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.74M, and float is at 29.78M with Short Float at 1.72%.

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Strojwas Andrzej,the company’sCTO. SEC filings show that Strojwas Andrzej sold 2,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $38.45 per share for a total of $96894.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87139.0 shares.

PDF Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Raza Adnan (EVP, FINANCE AND CFO) sold a total of 15,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $37.64 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the PDFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, GUSTAFSON MICHAEL B (Director) disposed off 13,316 shares at an average price of $37.26 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 16,588 shares of PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS).

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -5.42% down over the past 12 months. Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is 58.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.