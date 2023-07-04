Positives for Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) as stock gains in recent trading

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is 3.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.13 and a high of $17.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSTL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.35% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.98, the stock is 1.32% and 1.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85571.0 and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -0.16% off its SMA200. PSTL registered 0.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.00.

The stock witnessed a 2.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.58%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $292.56M and $56.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.15 and Fwd P/E is 202.43. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.01% and -13.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.30M, and float is at 17.79M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garber Jeremy,the company’sPres., Treasurer & Secretary. SEC filings show that Garber Jeremy sold 9,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $15.07 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Postal Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Klein Robert B (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $15.14 per share for $64436.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56827.0 shares of the PSTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Garber Jeremy (Pres., Treasurer & Secretary) disposed off 15,077 shares at an average price of $15.28 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 234,171 shares of Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL).

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -30.96% down over the past 12 months and Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) that is 23.05% higher over the same period. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is 6.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.