Positives for Regis Corporation (RGS) as stock gains in recent trading

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) is -9.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $1.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is 1.10% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -8.61% off its SMA200. RGS registered 1.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.37.

The stock witnessed a 5.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Regis Corporation (RGS) has around 486 employees, a market worth around $45.86M and $243.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.28% and -40.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.70%).

Regis Corporation (RGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regis Corporation (RGS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regis Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.90% this year.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.30M, and float is at 40.85M with Short Float at 3.69%.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Regis Corporation (RGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Regis Corporation (RGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) that is 23.81% higher over the past 12 months.