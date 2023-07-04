Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PRME Stock Is Going Next

Prime Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: PRME) is -20.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.07 and a high of $21.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRME stock was last observed hovering at around $14.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.11% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.82, the stock is -2.68% and 3.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -7.20% off its SMA200. PRME registered a loss of -25.23% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.49%, and is 1.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 33.88% and -31.80% from its 52-week high.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prime Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.06M, and float is at 68.94M with Short Float at 5.22%.

Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GV 2019 GP, L.L.C.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. sold 19,003 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $14.97 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Prime Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold a total of 37,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $15.06 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PRME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 6,532 shares at an average price of $15.02 for $98109.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Prime Medicine Inc. (PRME).