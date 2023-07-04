Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is -22.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $27.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.5% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.5% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.51, the stock is -6.84% and -2.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -18.56% off its SMA200. RELL registered 12.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.58.

The stock witnessed a 0.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.03%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) has around 411 employees, a market worth around $233.12M and $265.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.00 and Fwd P/E is 13.76. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.34% and -39.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 933.10% this year.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.10M, and float is at 12.44M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PELOQUIN GREGORY J,the company’sEVP PMT. SEC filings show that PELOQUIN GREGORY J sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $17.98 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that PLANTE PAUL J (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $18.09 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Belin Jacques (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $24.01 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL).

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) that is trading 51.61% up over the past 12 months and Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is 16.81% higher over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -21.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.