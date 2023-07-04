RLI Corp. (RLI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.60 and a high of $149.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RLI stock was last observed hovering at around $136.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.41% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.75% higher than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.28, the stock is 3.95% and 2.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96497.0 and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.49% off its SMA200. RLI registered 23.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.53.

The stock witnessed a 10.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.54%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

RLI Corp. (RLI) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $6.08B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.85 and Fwd P/E is 26.15. Profit margin for the company is 35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.55% and -8.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

RLI Corp. (RLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLI Corp. (RLI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLI Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.50% this year.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.53M, and float is at 43.53M with Short Float at 3.15%.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at RLI Corp. (RLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONE MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STONE MICHAEL J sold 4,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $146.00 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

RLI Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Angelina Michael E (Director) bought a total of 213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $131.41 per share for $27990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12397.0 shares of the RLI stock.

RLI Corp. (RLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -10.11% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is 16.14% higher over the same period. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -11.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.