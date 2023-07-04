Sanmina Corporation (SANM) on Track to Reach $77.00 in a Year

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is 5.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.21 and a high of $69.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANM stock was last observed hovering at around $60.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.82% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.79% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.20, the stock is 5.22% and 10.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 5.17% off its SMA200. SANM registered 47.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.70.

The stock witnessed a 14.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.30%, and is 5.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $3.43B and $8.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.93. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.53% and -13.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanmina Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.27M, and float is at 55.95M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Sanmina Corporation (SANM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BILLINGER BRENT,the company’sSVP & Corp Controller. SEC filings show that BILLINGER BRENT sold 4,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $65.02 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5742.0 shares.

Sanmina Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that REID ALAN McWILLIAMS (EVP, Global Human Resources) sold a total of 8,616 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $65.30 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32344.0 shares of the SANM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, BILLINGER BRENT (SVP & Corp Controller) disposed off 4,736 shares at an average price of $63.43 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 10 shares of Sanmina Corporation (SANM).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 14.89% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 112.44% higher over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 91.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.