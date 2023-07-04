Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Track to Reach $35.00 in a Year

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is -2.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.96 and a high of $37.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCHN stock was last observed hovering at around $29.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.26% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.26% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.01, the stock is -4.81% and 0.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -3.40% off its SMA200. SCHN registered -8.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.18.

The stock witnessed a 6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.50%, and is -5.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) has around 3471 employees, a market worth around $800.37M and $3.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.49 and Fwd P/E is 14.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.60% and -20.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.10% this year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.11M, and float is at 25.02M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heiskell Steven,the company’sSVP, Products & Services. SEC filings show that Heiskell Steven sold 1,649 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $28.64 per share for a total of $47227.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Henderson Michael R (SVP, President, Operations) sold a total of 1,691 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $27.44 per share for $46401.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SCHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Gaggini Stefano R. (SVP, CFO) disposed off 1,026 shares at an average price of $28.43 for $29164.0. The insider now directly holds 62,374 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 40.43% up over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 58.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.