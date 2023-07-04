Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG) is -4.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.98 and a high of $36.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHG stock was last observed hovering at around $26.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64%.

Currently trading at $26.70, the stock is -0.88% and 0.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88309.0 and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -4.03% off its SMA200. SHG registered -6.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.08%.

The stock witnessed a 0.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.89%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 1.06% over the month.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) has around 21530 employees, a market worth around $14.30B and $17.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.14 and Fwd P/E is 4.27. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.19% and -27.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 525.14M, and float is at 424.19M with Short Float at 0.06%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading 0.65% up over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is 36.16% higher over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is 1.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.