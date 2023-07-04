STOK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Now

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) is 15.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $22.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STOK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.66, the stock is -12.46% and -4.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91079.0 and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. STOK registered -19.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.08.

The stock witnessed a -5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.97%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $493.02M and $14.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.94% and -53.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.30% this year.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.54M, and float is at 36.97M with Short Float at 14.77%.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allan Jonathan,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Allan Jonathan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $13.48 per share for a total of $26252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Ticho Barry (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $11.13 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40895.0 shares of the STOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Ticho Barry (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 653 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $6530.0. The insider now directly holds 55,895 shares of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK).

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) that is trading -20.84% down over the past 12 months.