Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Is Up 56.77% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) is 56.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.33 and a high of $8.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRHC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -29.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.76, the stock is 10.68% and 26.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -5.94% at the moment leaves the stock 48.37% off its SMA200. TRHC registered 201.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.96.

The stock witnessed a 42.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.82%, and is 9.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) has around 1027 employees, a market worth around $206.49M and $320.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.05% and -11.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.30%).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.90% this year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.25M, and float is at 24.46M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cancro Thomas,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Cancro Thomas bought 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $4.34 per share for a total of $49910.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Purcell Michael J. (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $4.26 per share for $42600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88514.0 shares of the TRHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, Indaba Capital Management, L.P (10% Owner) acquired 59,262 shares at an average price of $4.28 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 6,521,578 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC).

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 130.91% up over the past 12 months and Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) that is 7.48% higher over the same period.