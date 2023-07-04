Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TCMD Stock Is Going Next

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) is 112.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.29 and a high of $25.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCMD stock was last observed hovering at around $24.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.46% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.35, the stock is 0.94% and 13.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 73.36% off its SMA200. TCMD registered 233.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.28.

The stock witnessed a 11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.29%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) has around 982 employees, a market worth around $560.54M and $257.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 54.11. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 287.12% and -4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.60% this year.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.28M, and float is at 19.59M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURKE WILLIAM W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURKE WILLIAM W sold 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $21.86 per share for a total of $96184.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27773.0 shares.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Burns Kristie (Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs) sold a total of 786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $18.65 per share for $14659.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36562.0 shares of the TCMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, PAULS ERIC (Senior VP, Sales) disposed off 550 shares at an average price of $18.55 for $10200.0. The insider now directly holds 29,498 shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD).

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -16.97% down over the past 12 months.