Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 27.66% Upside

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is -4.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $182.65 and a high of $276.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFX stock was last observed hovering at around $242.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.3% off its average median price target of $264.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.66% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.94% higher than the price target low of $241.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $238.73, the stock is -0.85% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 1.05% off its SMA200. TFX registered -2.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.82.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.76%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $11.21B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.11 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.70% and -13.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teleflex Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.95M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RANDLE STUART A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RANDLE STUART A sold 3,021 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $245.71 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4847.0 shares.

Teleflex Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Kelly Liam (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 16,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $250.03 per share for $4.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15810.0 shares of the TFX stock.

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -2.84% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 43.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.