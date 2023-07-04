The Marcus Corporation (MCS) on Track to Reach $20.00 in a Year

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) is 4.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.62 and a high of $18.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.91% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is -2.01% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -3.48% off its SMA200. MCS registered 1.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.01.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.47%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has around 8050 employees, a market worth around $469.15M and $697.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.50. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.88% and -17.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Marcus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.50% this year.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.57M, and float is at 23.62M with Short Float at 16.68%.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at The Marcus Corporation (MCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLSON BRUCE J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OLSON BRUCE J sold 3,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $48324.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1618.0 shares.

The Marcus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that KISSINGER THOMAS F (Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $17.71 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95848.0 shares of the MCS stock.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading 10.59% up over the past 12 months and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is -46.43% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -24.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.