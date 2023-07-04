These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) is -5.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.69 and a high of $44.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASIX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.6% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.06% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.97, the stock is 1.71% and 1.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78077.0 and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.35% off its SMA200. ASIX registered 7.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.63.

The stock witnessed a 7.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.01%, and is 5.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) has around 1458 employees, a market worth around $971.91M and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.20% and -19.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdvanSix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.00% this year.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.60M, and float is at 26.88M with Short Float at 1.62%.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gramm Christopher,the company’sController. SEC filings show that Gramm Christopher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $35.97 per share for a total of $35970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34744.0 shares.

AdvanSix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Kintiroglou Achilles B. (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 3,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $35.27 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36269.0 shares of the ASIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Gramm Christopher (Controller) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $35.09 for $35090.0. The insider now directly holds 35,744 shares of AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX).