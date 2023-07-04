These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for CACI International Inc (CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is 13.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $245.32 and a high of $342.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CACI stock was last observed hovering at around $340.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $345.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.66% off the consensus price target high of $365.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.24% lower than the price target low of $330.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $340.69, the stock is 5.26% and 9.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76658.0 and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 14.62% off its SMA200. CACI registered 20.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.25.

The stock witnessed a 13.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.99%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

CACI International Inc (CACI) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $7.72B and $6.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.88. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.88% and -0.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

CACI International Inc (CACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CACI International Inc (CACI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CACI International Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.05M, and float is at 22.57M with Short Float at 2.17%.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at CACI International Inc (CACI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Gregory G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Johnson Gregory G sold 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $320.30 per share for a total of $48045.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5958.0 shares.

CACI International Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Koegel J William JR (Exec. VP, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $284.31 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21399.0 shares of the CACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, JEWS WILLIAM L (Director) disposed off 1,018 shares at an average price of $284.43 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 8,065 shares of CACI International Inc (CACI).

CACI International Inc (CACI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 7.56% up over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 19.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.