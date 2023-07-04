These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP)

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) is 82.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $8.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTLP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $7.96, the stock is 6.25% and 19.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 58.02% off its SMA200. CTLP registered 42.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.81.

The stock witnessed a 23.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.65%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $579.49M and $237.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.07. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.36% and -1.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 76.20% this year.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.49M, and float is at 65.33M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harris Ian Jiro,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harris Ian Jiro bought 5,010 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $20040.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Cantaloupe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Stewart Scott Matthew (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $4.00 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26528.0 shares of the CTLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Harris Ian Jiro (Director) acquired 4,750 shares at an average price of $3.96 for $18810.0. The insider now directly holds 115,590 shares of Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP).