These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) is -88.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CJJD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -31.83% and -44.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -84.90% off its SMA200. CJJD registered -82.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.66.

The stock witnessed a -45.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.13%, and is -4.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has around 885 employees, a market worth around $8.82M and $148.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.12% and -95.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.10%).

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.00% this year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.86M, and float is at 2.90M with Short Float at 24.29%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -23.46% down over the past 12 months and PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is -30.90% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -24.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.