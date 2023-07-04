These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for EnerSys (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is 47.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.60 and a high of $109.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENS stock was last observed hovering at around $108.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.13% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.75% higher than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.59, the stock is 3.91% and 16.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78942.0 and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 35.15% off its SMA200. ENS registered 84.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.99%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

EnerSys (ENS) has around 11350 employees, a market worth around $4.38B and $3.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.31% and -0.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

EnerSys (ENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnerSys (ENS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnerSys is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.50% this year.

EnerSys (ENS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.87M, and float is at 40.10M with Short Float at 2.02%.

EnerSys (ENS) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at EnerSys (ENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 93 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zogby Andrew M.,the company’sPres. Energy Systems Global. SEC filings show that Zogby Andrew M. sold 10,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $104.21 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20495.0 shares.

EnerSys disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Zogby Andrew M. (Pres. Energy Systems Global) sold a total of 4,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $90.66 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26030.0 shares of the ENS stock.

EnerSys (ENS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) that is trading 7.25% up over the past 12 months and Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) that is 20.80% higher over the same period.