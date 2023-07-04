These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Mesoblast Limited (MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) is 36.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $4.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MESO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is 4.54% and 10.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 83890.0 and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 20.67% off its SMA200. MESO registered 60.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.55%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $602.61M and $7.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.36% and -13.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Mesoblast Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.32M, and float is at 130.45M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) that is trading -58.06% down over the past 12 months and Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is 48.57% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -8.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.