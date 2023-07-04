These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Perficient Inc. (PRFT)

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) is 19.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.78 and a high of $110.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRFT stock was last observed hovering at around $83.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.09% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.49% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.62, the stock is 7.51% and 12.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81802.0 and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 17.19% off its SMA200. PRFT registered -8.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.83%, and is 6.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) has around 6893 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $914.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.86 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.87% and -24.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perficient Inc. (PRFT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perficient Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.30% this year.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.91M, and float is at 33.87M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Perficient Inc. (PRFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PECHLOFF NANCY C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PECHLOFF NANCY C bought 675 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $74.23 per share for a total of $50105.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10270.0 shares.

Perficient Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Matthews Brian L (Director) bought a total of 260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $76.26 per share for $19828.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12969.0 shares of the PRFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Derrickson Ralph C (Director) acquired 634 shares at an average price of $78.87 for $50004.0. The insider now directly holds 39,418 shares of Perficient Inc. (PRFT).

Perficient Inc. (PRFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 28.24% up over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is 11.99% higher over the same period.