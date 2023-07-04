Things appear to be looking up for BRP Group Inc. (BRP)

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is -3.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.26 and a high of $33.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.18% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.19% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.25, the stock is 1.92% and 4.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -8.28% off its SMA200. BRP registered 0.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.07.

The stock witnessed a 17.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has around 3802 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $1.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.91% and -27.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRP Group Inc. (BRP) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRP Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.71M, and float is at 54.48M with Short Float at 4.24%.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at BRP Group Inc. (BRP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohen Seth Bala,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Cohen Seth Bala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $22.47 per share for a total of $44940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21982.0 shares.

BRP Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $29.34 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51126.0 shares of the BRP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.33 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of BRP Group Inc. (BRP).

BRP Group Inc. (BRP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) that is trading 14.83% up over the past 12 months and CorVel Corporation (CRVL) that is 33.03% higher over the same period. Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) is 35.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.