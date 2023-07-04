Things appear to be looking up for ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is 10.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.90 and a high of $212.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICUI stock was last observed hovering at around $178.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.71% off its average median price target of $213.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.22% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.91% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.48, the stock is -5.61% and -6.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81310.0 and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 3.67% off its SMA200. ICUI registered 6.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.27.

The stock witnessed a -2.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.77%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $4.20B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.42. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.36% and -17.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICU Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -165.70% this year.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.01M, and float is at 20.08M with Short Float at 5.43%.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jain Vivek,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Jain Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $188.67 per share for a total of $5.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23677.0 shares.

ICU Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that FINNEY ELISHA W (Director) sold a total of 194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $190.41 per share for $36940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1481.0 shares of the ICUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Sanzone Virginia Ruth (VP, General Counsel) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $175.00 for $43750.0. The insider now directly holds 4,678 shares of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI).

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -46.67% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 30.47% higher over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is 6.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.