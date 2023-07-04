Things appear to be looking up for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is 14.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.97 and a high of $27.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JAKK stock was last observed hovering at around $19.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 25.52% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.11, the stock is -6.54% and -9.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84216.0 and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 2.36% off its SMA200. JAKK registered 58.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.24%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $198.49M and $782.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.33 and Fwd P/E is 4.38. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.00% and -27.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.90%).

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.87M, and float is at 7.09M with Short Float at 2.79%.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benefit Street Partners LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Benefit Street Partners LLC sold 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $22.54 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Benefit Street Partners LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 413,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $22.84 per share for $9.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the JAKK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Benefit Street Partners LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 202,000 shares at an average price of $22.92 for $4.63 million. The insider now directly holds 1,274,524 shares of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK).

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading -20.69% down over the past 12 months.