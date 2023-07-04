Things appear to be looking up for Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU)

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) is -23.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $2.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.77% off the consensus price target high of $1.95 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.77% higher than the price target low of $1.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is -2.03% and -12.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 77404.0 and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -19.26% off its SMA200. MPU registered -0.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.85k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.79.

The stock witnessed a -11.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.90%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 10.65% over the month.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $45.25M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.63% and -47.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.20%).

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mega Matrix Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -154.60% this year.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.21M, and float is at 18.49M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is trading 23.99% up over the past 12 months and Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) that is 45.75% higher over the same period. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is 55.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.