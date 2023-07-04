Things appear to be looking up for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) is -5.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.51 and a high of $67.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBH stock was last observed hovering at around $59.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.83% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.37% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.18, the stock is 2.53% and 0.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78380.0 and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -0.12% off its SMA200. PBH registered 0.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $538.41.

The stock witnessed a 4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.51%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.70. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.00% and -12.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.80% this year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.80M, and float is at 49.12M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sacco Christine,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sacco Christine sold 55,294 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $60.07 per share for a total of $3.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26969.0 shares.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Mekhail Adel (EVP, Marketing & Sales) sold a total of 17,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $62.36 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18681.0 shares of the PBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Fritz Mary Beth (SVP Quality & Regulatory) disposed off 8,154 shares at an average price of $58.80 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 15,934 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH).

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -30.02% lower over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 5.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.