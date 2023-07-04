Things appear to be looking up for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) is -76.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $4.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUNL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -15.40% and -22.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -71.78% off its SMA200. SUNL registered -89.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.08.

The stock witnessed a -21.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.43%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 11.00% over the month.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $39.77M and $90.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.27. Distance from 52-week low is 20.64% and -93.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-196.80%).

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.12M, and float is at 64.81M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times.