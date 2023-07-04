Things appear to be looking up for Universal Corporation (UVV)

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is -4.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.64 and a high of $61.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UVV stock was last observed hovering at around $49.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $50.40, the stock is -1.19% and -3.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79694.0 and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -3.23% off its SMA200. UVV registered -16.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.12.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.71%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Universal Corporation (UVV) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.14. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.49% and -17.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Universal Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.20% this year.

Universal Corporation (UVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.78M, and float is at 23.99M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Universal Corporation (UVV) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Universal Corporation (UVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wigner Preston Douglas,the company’sVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Wigner Preston Douglas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $53.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49702.0 shares.

Universal Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Broome Theodore G (Subsidiary Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $53.45 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38998.0 shares of the UVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, JOHNSON THOMAS H (Director) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $53.94 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 24,652 shares of Universal Corporation (UVV).

Universal Corporation (UVV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -0.26% down over the past 12 months and Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) that is 23.24% higher over the same period. Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) is -38.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.