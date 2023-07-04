Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) is -37.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $10.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRVN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is -8.83% and -13.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99321.0 and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -56.33% off its SMA200. TRVN registered -91.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.04.

The stock witnessed a -16.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.10%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $9.72M and -$0.43M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.40% and -91.62% from its 52-week high.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevena Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.59M, and float is at 7.63M with Short Float at 6.65%.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Trevena Inc. (TRVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) that is trading -76.36% down over the past 12 months and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) that is -68.02% lower over the same period. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is -7.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.